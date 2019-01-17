0 Severe Weather Team 11 tracking weekend storm

PITTSBURGH - A strong low-pressure system will move onto the West Coast of the U.S. late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Once the storm moves over land, the model data will begin to come together and better help with analysis of the storm for the weekend in western Pennsylvania.

The type of precipitation and how much will depend on the track of the low pressure. Model data has been inconsistent with the track.

A more northerly track closer to Pittsburgh would favor more rain and less snow for the Pittsburgh area. This is because warmer air would invade the area from the southwest. The higher snow totals would occur north of Allegheny County.

However, if the storm tracks south of Pennsylvania, there's the potential for heavy snowfall across much of our area. This is because western Pennsylvania would not tap into warm air, and thus cold air would set the stage for all snow once the moisture moves in.

Take a look at the differences in the weather models:

Here is 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the European model. It has shifted the rain/snow line farther south and out of Allegheny County.

Previous model runs had been showing that rain/snow line over Allegheny County.

If the rain/snow line stays south during the duration of the event, Pittsburgh would end up seeing very heavy snowfall. In fact, the European ensemble data has been the most aggressive with high snow totals for the entire area based on this potential outcome.

The American model, on the other hand, has been consistent with the rain/snow line as far north as Butler. It's been showing the heaviest snow falling north of the Pittsburgh area.

Severe Weather Team 11 is still trying to iron out where this rain/snow line will set up and for how long. This is a critical factor as to how much snow certain areas will get.

It does appear, however, that Pittsburgh will get snow as arctic air filters in on the back side of the system early Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 11 will get a better idea of how little or how much snow we'll see as the data becomes more consistent closer to the weekend.

