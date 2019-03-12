PITTSBURGH - Expect plenty of sunshine for the rest of the afternoon with temperatures climbing to the mid-40s. Tonight will be chilly with lows back in the 20s.
There will be a chance of a stray shower Wednesday afternoon or evening. Showers will become more likely Thursday through the day as temperatures climb to the upper 60s.
Related Headlines
We'll need our umbrellas through the first part of Friday.
An early look at St. Patrick's Day shows dry conditions with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 40s.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}