PITTSBURGH - Plan on a mostly cloudy day Wednesday, but temperatures will be mild as they jump up to the upper 50s for the afternoon.
While there's a slight chance of a sprinkle late-day Wednesday, the next best chance of rain will be Thursday afternoon across our area.
Related Headlines
Thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night, but no severe weather is expected at this time. Winds will ramp up Thursday night, too, with gusts up to 35 and 40 mph at times.
An early look at St. Patrick's Day shows a slight chance of snow showers building for the evening. Otherwise, plan on increasing clouds with high temperatures in the low 40s.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}