Showers continue Tuesday, temperatures begin to drop

PITTSBURGH — Keep your umbrella handy, showers are still in the area this morning. Clouds will stick around today with isolated showers at times this afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the upper 60s near 70 degrees. Another round of showers expected tonight with a passing cold front that will bring a change to the forecast for the end of the week.

You will notice the humidity decrease Wednesday along with the cloud cover; highs will be near average in the upper 60s near 70 degrees. A clear sky is expected overnight into Thursday morning allowing temperatures to drop to the upper 40s, you may need a jacket for the morning hours.

Look for a dry, bright and comfortable end to the week. Highs will reach the mid 70s Thursday and the upper 70s for some by Friday afternoon. Most of the weekend looks sunny and pleasant with a chance of showers late Sunday night.

