  • Showers ending, humidity heading out Friday

    Showers will gradually end from north to south Friday morning.

    A stray rumble of thunder is possible early in the morning. Cooler, less humid air will sweep in during the day and stick around for much of the weekend.

    Areas hit hard by heavy rain and flooding this week will finally get a break, and a chance to clean up.

    High temperatures will only be near 80 degrees Friday afternoon and in the upper 70s Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s the next couple of nights.

