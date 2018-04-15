  • Showers expected Sunday, heaviest rain to move in later in the day

    Updated:

    The latest models have delayed the arrival of rain and storms on Sunday.

    Many hours early on Sunday should be dry. A few showers are possible in the afternoon.

    The heaviest rain should move through the area late Sunday afternoon, Sunday night and early on Monday.

    Up to 3 inches of rain will be possible mainly Sunday night through Monday leading to Flooding and landslide concerns.

