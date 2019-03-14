PITTSBURGH - A powerful March storm will bring windy, warm conditions to our region Thursday before triggering showers and a few storms at night.
Southerly winds will gust to 35 mph during the afternoon, pushing temperatures to near 70 degrees ahead of an approaching storm system.
Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible ahead of the front Thursday night. While no widespread severe weather is expected, gusts could reach 40 to 45 mph in some of the storms overnight.
Showers will quickly exit Friday morning, leaving us with breezy, cooler conditions. Temperatures will drop from the upper 50s in the morning to the lower 50s late in the day.
Much colder air will bring in scattered flurries and a few light snow showers Saturday, with high temperatures only in the 30s.
