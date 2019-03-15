PITTSBURGH - Showers and a gusty storm will move through the area late Thursday night into early Friday. The main threat will be the wind, with gusts as high as 40 mph possible.
Showers will quickly exit Friday morning leaving us with breezy, cooler conditions. Temperatures will drop from the upper 50s in the morning to the lower 50s late in the day. A rain and snow mix will likely occur for the area late Friday night.
Much colder air will bring in a few snow showers Saturday with highs only in the 30s.
