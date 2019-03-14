PITTSBURGH - A powerful March storm will bring windy, warm conditions to our region Thursday before triggering showers and a few storms Thursday night.
While a stray shower can't be ruled out Thursday afternoon, the best chance of widespread rain and a few thunderstorms is late Thursday night.
Southerly winds will gust to 35 mph Thursday afternoon, pushing temperatures to the low 70s. Gusts to 40 mph are possible Thursday night. While no widespread severe weather is expected, any storm could bring strong wind gusts.
Showers will quickly exit Friday morning, leaving us with breezy, cooler conditions. Temperatures will drop from the upper 50s in the morning to the lower 50s late in the day. A rain and snow mix will likely occur for the area late Friday night.
Much colder air will bring in a few snow showers Saturday with highs only in the 30s.
