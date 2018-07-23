  • Showers, few thunderstorms Monday, through mid-week

    Updated:

    An unsettled weather pattern will continue through the middle of the week.

    Expect on and off showers and a few thunderstorms Monday. Rain will be most widespread during the afternoon and evening hours, but not everyone is going to get wet.

    It will be another muggy day Monday with high temperatures in the 80s.

    On and off showers and thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday. Pockets of heavy rain are possible, but widespread flood issues are not expected at this time.

    Temperatures will turn cooler late in the week with high temperatures only in the 70s.

