A storm system moving through the mid-Atlantic states is spreading rain into the mountains Friday morning.
Rain will stay south and east of Pittsburgh during the morning.
There will be many dry hours during the day.
An approaching cold front will pop some showers across the area late Friday afternoon and evening.
A thunderstorm can't be ruled out through the evening. Any thunderstorm can produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds.
Saturday will be a breezy, much cooler day with on and off rain into the early afternoon. High temperatures will struggle into the 50s.
