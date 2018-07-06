  • Showers, humidity exiting area Friday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Showers will continue to clear out of the area Friday with the sun making a return in the afternoon. 

    Temperatures will reach near 80 degrees with breezy north winds gusting to 20 and 25 mph.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    The humidity will lower into Friday night, which will set the stage for temperatures to cool to the mid-50s under a mostly clear sky. 

    Saturday and Sunday look fantastic with sunshine and low humidity. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories