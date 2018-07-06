Showers will continue to clear out of the area Friday with the sun making a return in the afternoon.
Temperatures will reach near 80 degrees with breezy north winds gusting to 20 and 25 mph.
The humidity will lower into Friday night, which will set the stage for temperatures to cool to the mid-50s under a mostly clear sky.
Saturday and Sunday look fantastic with sunshine and low humidity. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.
