Showers and isolated storms will be moving through the area Tuesday.
STORM TRACKER: Showers, storms popping up through mid-week
Related Headlines
There will be many dry hours during the day before storms develop in the afternoon and evening, especially south of Pittsburgh nearest the front.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Any thunderstorm that develops could bring heavy rain and localized flooding.
More showers and thunderstorms are expected for the day Wednesday, with pockets of heavy rain still possible into the early evening.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local rapper Jimmy Wopo dies after double shooting
- What we know about Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo who was shot, killed
- Reports: Reports: Rapper XXXTentacion shot, killed in South Florida
- VIDEO: Child knocks over expensive sculpture
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}