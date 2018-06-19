  • Showers, isolated storms moving through Tuesday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Showers and isolated storms will be moving through the area Tuesday.

    STORM TRACKER: Showers, storms popping up through mid-week

    There will be many dry hours during the day before storms develop in the afternoon and evening, especially south of Pittsburgh nearest the front.

    Any thunderstorm that develops could bring heavy rain and localized flooding.

    More showers and thunderstorms are expected for the day Wednesday, with pockets of heavy rain still possible into the early evening.

