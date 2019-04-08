  • Showers, isolated thunderstorms possible Monday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Keep the umbrella handy, however, much of the area will remain dry Monday.

    A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible behind a cold front pushing through the area Monday morning. The best chance for steadier rain and a thunderstorm is south of Pittsburgh.

    Related Headlines

    INTERACTIVE RADAR

    Spotty showers will linger into Monday evening before heading out of the area Monday night.

    Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, but they will feel very different. Temperatures will push back into the mid-60s Tuesday, but only the lower 50s Wednesday.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories