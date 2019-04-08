PITTSBURGH - Keep the umbrella handy, however, much of the area will remain dry Monday.
A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible behind a cold front pushing through the area Monday morning. The best chance for steadier rain and a thunderstorm is south of Pittsburgh.
Related Headlines
Spotty showers will linger into Monday evening before heading out of the area Monday night.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, but they will feel very different. Temperatures will push back into the mid-60s Tuesday, but only the lower 50s Wednesday.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}