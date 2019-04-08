PITTSBURGH - Showers will be likely at times through the day Monday, including during the morning commute.
While the entire area will be cloudy, the rain will be less consistent and some communities may not see any showers.
By Tuesday morning a cold front will move through bringing cooler, drier are to southwestern Pennsylvania.
Severe Weather Team 11 Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh will be monitoring the rain on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. He'll be working with Trisha Pittman to help make sure you're prepared for your commute.
