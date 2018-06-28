A few leftover showers will start the day Thursday after a system that prompted a tornado warning Wednesday night.
While rain will head out, temperatures will head up. Clouds will stick around into the afternoon Thursday.
A heat wave gets underway Friday with high temperatures pushing into the 90s through the weekend and into next week.
The combination of heat and humidity could push heat index readings to dangerous levels Saturday and Sunday afternoon as they approach 100 degrees.
