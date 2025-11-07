Showers move in Friday afternoon with thunder possible

PITTSBURGH — Showers are moving into the area now, with embedded thunder possible this afternoon. For areas from Pittsburgh points north, most of the rain should exit by sundown, but showers will continue for areas south and east of Pittsburgh through at least 7 or 8p this evening.

It won’t be as chilly tonight with overnight lows only dipping into the 40s. Saturday will be the quietest day this weekend before the next front barrels through on Sunday.

That front will bring us some mid-day showers followed by falling temperatures during the day. Wind chills by late Sunday night will fall into the 20s with leftover rain showers switching over to snow showers.

Snow showers will continue through the day on Monday, with a few locally heavier bands possible north along I-80. Wind chills will fall into the teens on Tuesday morning before a slow moderation in temperature next week. Even then, highs are expected to stay well below normal through at least Friday.

