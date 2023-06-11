Showers to move in Sunday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s another comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. We’ll cloud up this morning with showers moving in this afternoon. Dry air will slow the progress of rain down so only light showers expected during the daylight hours with a few hundredths of an inch of rain possible through sunset.

A steadier batch of rain will arrive overnight and into early Monday morning as a front crosses the region. Severe weather is not expected but a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Rain will exit east by mid-day tomorrow with partial clearing during the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle just to reach 70 both tomorrow and Tuesday.

It will be an unsettled week with additional MUCH needed rain expected late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Temperatures will stay below average until we get to late-week.

