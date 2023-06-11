Weather

Showers to move in Sunday afternoon

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

Showers to move in Sunday afternoon (6/11/23)

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — It’s another comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. We’ll cloud up this morning with showers moving in this afternoon. Dry air will slow the progress of rain down so only light showers expected during the daylight hours with a few hundredths of an inch of rain possible through sunset.

A steadier batch of rain will arrive overnight and into early Monday morning as a front crosses the region. Severe weather is not expected but a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Rain will exit east by mid-day tomorrow with partial clearing during the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle just to reach 70 both tomorrow and Tuesday.

It will be an unsettled week with additional MUCH needed rain expected late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Temperatures will stay below average until we get to late-week.

TRENDING NOW:

  • Friends, family remember 15-year-old boy killed during shooting at graduation party in New Castle
  • Pennsylvania AG lawsuit alleges local dealership sold cars that didn’t pass inspection, broke down
  • Doctor accused of submitting hundreds of false claims steps down as chair of a department in UPMC
  • VIDEO:15-year-old boy dead after shooting in New Castle, 2 other juveniles injured
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2022 Cox Media Group

    Most Read