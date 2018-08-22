Spotty showers will increase during the day Wednesday, so keep the umbrella handy.
Most areas will see minimal rain, but there will be winds gusting to 30 mph and a drop-off in humidity late in the day.
Much cooler, drier air pours in Wednesday night with temperatures falling into the low to mid-50s by Thursday morning. Some of the cooler valleys will drop into the upper 40s.
Below normal temperatures and dry conditions will be around Thursday and Friday.
