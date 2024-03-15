Showers possible Friday ahead of colder weather

PITTSBURGH — It is still very warm this morning with temperatures near 60 degrees. Have the rain gear handy as a few showers are still possible through the mid to late morning hours. The cold front will move through by then, which will cool us down for the afternoon.

It will be chilly tonight with overnight lows in the 30s, but another front will approach the area tomorrow, which means another warm-up ahead of it. Highs should reach close to 60 with a band of showers expected sometime late Saturday night. But all should be quiet for the St. Patrick’s Day parade — just a little cool in the morning.

Things will trend colder for the back half of the weekend with temperatures most of the day Sunday in the 40s. Still, this is seasonable, but it will be even colder Monday with highs in the 30s. A few flurries or snow showers are possible, but nothing significant is expected.

