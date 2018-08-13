It turned out to be a pleasant weekend locally.
A light north wind pushed drier air into the region, with dew points remaining rather comfortable in the mid and upper 50s, and while some showers backed into the ridges of Somerset and Fayette counties, most locations were rain-free.
The humidity will be in check overnight, with a clear to partly cloudy sky -- good conditions to view the Perseid Meteor shower after midnight -- then humidity will begin to creep back up on Monday.
The familiar summer pattern will begin again on Monday afternoon and continue through Tuesday with showers at times, including a few heavier downpours, especially in the afternoon on Tuesday.
A front will cross the region late Tuesday night producing dry weather on Wednesday before showers return on Thursday and Friday
