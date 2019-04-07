PITTSBURGH - Clouds will increase Sunday, but you will still have time for hiking, biking, yard work or a stroll around the park.
Temperatures will top out in the 70s Sunday afternoon before wet weather moves back into the area later in the day and into the night, when showers and a few storms will cross the region.
Showers will be likely at times through the day Monday. Cooler, drier air returns Monday night and Tuesday.
Our team of meteorologists is tracking whether there is a threat of damaging winds or hail. Stay with us through the weekend as we update the forecast.
