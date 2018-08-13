It will be a damp first couple days of the week.
Spotty showers will greet some of you as you head to work Monday morning. Showers will become more numerous during the afternoon as daytime heating sparks a few areas of heavier rain and thunderstorms. Any storms that do form will begin to die down as the sun sets this evening.
The familiar summer pattern will begin continue through Tuesday with showers at times and a few heavier downpours. A front will cross the region late Tuesday night producing dry weather on Wednesday before showers return on Thursday and Friday
