Weather

Showers roll through Thursday; wet weather a possibility through the end of the week

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

WPXI - Rain (reza shayestehpour on Unsplash)

PITTSBURGH — Some showers will roll through the area this morning, with a thunderstorm also possible. Most of the afternoon looks dry as the focus for storms moves east of our area. Still, isolated showers can’t be ruled out.

Slightly less humid air will move in tomorrow but a higher chance for showers will return Saturday and Sunday. The weekend won’t be a washout but off-and-on showers can be expected both days with highs Sunday possibly not getting out of the low 70s.

Looking ahead, most of next week looks early fall-like with highs in the 70s and lows dipping back into the 50s.

