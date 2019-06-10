PITTSBURGH - Find that umbrella before you leave the house Monday.
Rain showers will pick back up mid- to late-morning, with scattered thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon and evening.
While no severe weather is expected, heavy rain is possible at times with any storm that develops.
Rain will taper off Monday night as a front crosses the area. That front will bring much less humid air into the region Tuesday with a nice mix of sun and clouds.
