  • Showers, severe storms possible Friday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Several rounds of wet weather will be in the area through the start of the weekend.

    Spotty morning showers and isolated storms will become more numerous during the afternoon and evening Friday.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Severe storms will be possible Friday. Wind gusts near 60 mph could cause damage, and heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. Frequent lightning will also come with any storm that develops.

    The unsettled weather pattern sticks around through Saturday. 

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories