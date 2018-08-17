Several rounds of wet weather will be in the area through the start of the weekend.
Spotty morning showers and isolated storms will become more numerous during the afternoon and evening Friday.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Severe storms will be possible Friday. Wind gusts near 60 mph could cause damage, and heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. Frequent lightning will also come with any storm that develops.
The unsettled weather pattern sticks around through Saturday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}