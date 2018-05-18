Spotty showers Friday will evolve into a steadier rain Friday night and early Saturday.
A flood watch is in effect for Westmoreland, Fayette, Greene, and Monongalia counties until 8 p.m. Friday.
A warm front south of the area will slowly push north over the next 24 hours, giving us more clouds than sunshine and spotty showers during the day Friday.
Most of the daylight hours will be dry. Rain will overspread the area Friday night and exit the area Saturday morning.
Showers and storms will develop during the afternoon Saturday. A few of the storms could be strong, with wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and brief heavy rain.
Showers and storms will develop during the afternoon Saturday. A few of the storms could be strong, with wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and brief heavy rain.
