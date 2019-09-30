  • Showers sticking around through mid-afternoon Monday

    PITTSBURGH - Passing showers are in the forecast through mid-afternoon Monday.

    It will remain warm and humid through the day. Monday night will bring a partly cloudy sky if you're heading to the Steelers game.

    Temperatures will be in the low 70s. Overnight, areas of fog look to develop, with low temperatures in the mid-60s.

    Tuesday will bring near-record heat, with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

