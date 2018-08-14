  • Showers, storm chances increasing during day Tuesday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Spotty showers and patchy fog could slow Tuesday’s morning commute.

    Showers will increase in coverage during the day Tuesday, with scattered thunderstorms bringing areas of heavy rain.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Widespread severe weather is not expected, but isolated flooding could be a problem during the afternoon and early evening.

    Rainfall will not be as widespread as Monday. Neighborhoods that picked up heavy rain Monday should be alert Tuesday in the event of more heavy rain.

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on your forecast.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories