Spotty showers and patchy fog could slow Tuesday’s morning commute.
Showers will increase in coverage during the day Tuesday, with scattered thunderstorms bringing areas of heavy rain.
Widespread severe weather is not expected, but isolated flooding could be a problem during the afternoon and early evening.
Rainfall will not be as widespread as Monday. Neighborhoods that picked up heavy rain Monday should be alert Tuesday in the event of more heavy rain.
