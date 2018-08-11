UPDATE 4:55 P.M.: A Flash Flood Warning has again been extended for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 8 p.m.
UPDATE 4:30 P.M.: Showers and storms have been moving through the area today with reports of flash flooding.
Torrential rainfall of 1 inch per hour are possible along with lightning and gusty winds in the strongest storms.
The threat of showers and storms will continue through about midnight.
UPDATE 3:45 P.M.: Becks Run Road at Raven Street in the South Hills is closed because of flooding.
Beck Run Rd at Raven St closed because of flooding. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/3c8pXCly1H— Gordon Loesch (@WPXIGordon) August 10, 2018
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The warning has been extended for some areas until 6:15 p.m.
UPDATE 2 P.M.: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 5 p.m.
WEATHER ALERThttps://t.co/pmwncDzuHb | https://t.co/5TuINuXud7 | https://t.co/jMjzNKJQ6v | https://t.co/kXBEdLY2tR pic.twitter.com/fdpbggA14J— WPXI (@WPXI) August 10, 2018
ORIGINAL STORY:
Over the weekend, expect periods of dry time but also a chance for a shower or storm. Right now, our weather data shows the best potential for heavy downpours to be near and south of Pittsburgh. Highs will be near 80 degrees.
The weather remains unsettled as we head into next week with showers and storms both Monday and Tuesday.
