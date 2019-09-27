PITTSBURGH - Two rounds of showers and storms could impact your outdoor plans Saturday. The first round rolls in before sunrise Saturday and wraps up by mid-morning, the second round moves in early afternoon.
Storms will be scattered, but Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the threat for heavy downpours and strong-possibly damaging wind gusts late day, along with small hail.
Early Sunday, areas of fog will greet you as you head out for church or work, with pleasant running conditions setting the stage for The Great Race.
