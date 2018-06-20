Showers and thunderstorms will pick up in coverage and intensity Wednesday afternoon and evening.
STORM TRACKER: Showers, storms popping up through mid-week
While not everyone will see heavy rain, any area picking up thunderstorms will have to watch for localized flooding.
A front over the area will act as a focal point for several waves of rain and thunderstorms into Wednesday night. Slow-moving storms in this moisture-rich air mass will be able to produce heavy amounts of rain in a short period of time, leading to high water issues for parts of the area.
