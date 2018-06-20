  • Showers, storms could lead to areas of flooding Wednesday

    
    PITTSBURGH -

    Showers and thunderstorms will pick up in coverage and intensity Wednesday afternoon and evening.

    While not everyone will see heavy rain, any area picking up thunderstorms will have to watch for localized flooding.

    A front over the area will act as a focal point for several waves of rain and thunderstorms into Wednesday night. Slow-moving storms in this moisture-rich air mass will be able to produce heavy amounts of rain in a short period of time, leading to high water issues for parts of the area.

