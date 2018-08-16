  • Showers, storms expected throughout Thursday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Scattered showers and a few storms will move through the area Thursday.

    An isolated shower will be possible during the morning commute, with more wet weather developing after lunch. 

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Any storms that pop up could bring heavy downpours, and Severe Weather Team 11 will be tracking any areas at risk for flooding. T

    he weather pattern doesn't change much Friday or Saturday, with several rounds of rain possible. 

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on your forecast.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories