Scattered showers and a few storms will move through the area Thursday.
An isolated shower will be possible during the morning commute, with more wet weather developing after lunch.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Any storms that pop up could bring heavy downpours, and Severe Weather Team 11 will be tracking any areas at risk for flooding. T
he weather pattern doesn't change much Friday or Saturday, with several rounds of rain possible.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on your forecast.
TRENDING NOW:
- South Side bar's new dress code creates controversy
- List of alleged 'predator priests' in Pittsburgh and Greensburg
- Father mourns young daughter allegedly killed by girlfriend
- VIDEO: Child hit by train
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}