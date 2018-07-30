  • Showers, storms Monday as unsettled stretch gets underway

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected throughout the day Monday.

    The day will not be a washout, but there will be periods of wet weather, so hold onto your umbrella. 

    Some storms may be on the stronger side and produce locally heavy rainfall of 0.25 to 0.50 inches. An isolated severe storm is possible with strong wind gusts, hail and/or a brief tornado, although the threat is lower.

    High temperatures Monday will reach the upper 70s with increasing humidity. 

    Unsettled weather will continue this week as low pressure moves slowly across the area.

