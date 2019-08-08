PITTSBURGH - Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, hail and damaging winds are in the forecast Thursday as storms roll through the area.
Showers and storms are expected to develop north of Pittsburgh before noon, then move south through the afternoon and evening.
Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings could be issued with the strongest storms-especially as we warm up. Heavy rain could also cause localized flooding.
The storms will usher in much more comfortable conditions late Thursday and Friday-with cooler, less humid air setting up a spectacular weekend.
Our team Severe Weather meteorologists will be tracking this system hour by hour as it moves in.
