You will get use out of the umbrella today.
Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front and push north to south across the area this afternoon.
The rain will be heavy at times and repeated rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.
Some of the stronger storms will produce gusty winds that could topple some smaller trees and anything not secured in the yard.
The front will push through late today slowly ushering in some of the driest air we've seen in a long time for the weekend.
Temperatures will be below normal through Monday with very low humidity and plenty of sunshine for the weekend.
