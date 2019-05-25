PITTSBURGH - Keep an eye to the sky this weekend, as showers and storms could soak your outdoor plans.
It won't rain all day each day-but, strong to severe storms could bring frequent lightning, damaging winds, heavy downpours and hail, especially Saturday afternoon and evening.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
Another round of showers and storms is in the forecast Sunday and could could bring the threat for localized flooding.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 through the weekend, and check back often as the timing of showers and storms becomes more clear.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}