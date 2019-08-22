You'll need your umbrella before you head out this afternoon and evening.
Additional showers and storms should form along a cold front as it moves south across our area.
Expect pockets of heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible along with flash flooding in thunderstorms that move over the same spots. Gusty winds could accompany the strongest storms.
Tonight, we'll see areas of fog develop with temperatures falling into the upper 50s. Our southern communities may still see rain and a few thunderstorms overnight as the cold front stalls over this area.
Friday will bring a partly sunny sky with a few lingering showers south of the area early in the morning. Expect highs in the mid-70s with a north breeze.
