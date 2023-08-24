Showers, storms possible throughout the day Thursday; damaging winds possible later

PITTSBURGH — It will be a very warm and sticky day Thursday with spotty showers and storms possible at any point in time through the day and night.

Isolated thunderstorms and areas of fog will be around for the Thursday morning commute, so allow some extra time on the roads. Many schools have started the new school year so stay alert around bus stops and along roadways where kids might be walking and visibility is low.

Temperatures will push into the upper 80s, but it will feel like the mid-90s in some areas. Scattered stronger thunderstorms will be possible late in the day and Thursday night. Some of the storms could bring damaging wind gusts in excess of 50 mph.

