Showers, storms possible Wednesday evening

PITTSBURGH — A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for parts of Mercer and Lawrence counties.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hermitage PA, Sharon PA and Greenville PA until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/1l2wokXCdE — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 18, 2025

A couple of showers or thunderstorms may cross the area this evening, with the highest chance being from Pittsburgh points north. Heavy rain and lightning would be the primary risk, while gusty winds are possible under the stronger cells.

Click here to track the storms with LIVE RADAR.

A severe line of storms has developed over Indiana and will track our way later tonight but likely weaken as it does so. Any leftover showers wouldn’t arrive until closer to midnight, with fairly quiet weather overnight and into early Thursday morning.

The cold front approaches Thursday afternoon, bringing more numerous showers and thunderstorms again. The air won’t be quite as moisture-laden as Tuesday, but there will be enough storms to warrant at least a low flood risk, especially over areas that are still very saturated.

Behind the Thursday front, we dry out and heat up quickly this weekend. A heat wave is likely as we start out next week, with heat indices possibly as high as 100 degrees by Monday or Tuesday. Stay tuned to Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the hottest air of the season.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group