Humidity jumps as temps head into 80s; showers, storms possible Wednesday into Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Humidity will quickly jump today as temperatures head into the 80s this afternoon. Several clusters of showers and storms are possible, especially north of Pittsburgh today where a few storms could create damaging winds in excess of 50 mph.

Thursday will bring a more widespread severe weather threat. The best chance for severe storms will be from mid-afternoon through the evening hours.

Check the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast throughout the day as our team will be tracking a higher threat of localized flooding and damaging winds. Watches and warnings are likely and power outages will be possible so have a severe weather plan in place.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group