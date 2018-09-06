  • Showers, storms returning as temps in 90s come to end

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up mainly during the afternoon Thursday.

    Brief heavy rain is possible with the storms as they move in ahead of a cold front. Watch for ponding and hydroplaning for the evening commute in parts of the area.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    The front will slowly, but drastically, drop high temperatures over the next couple of days.

    The 90s of the early part of the week will be replaced with high temperatures barely making it into the 70s this weekend.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Many areas, especially north of Pittsburgh and in the mountains, won't make it out of the 60s this weekend.

    Severe Weather Team 11 will be closely tracking the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon to pinpoint how much rain there could be late Saturday night through early Monday morning. While the exact track of the heaviest rain is still uncertain, several inches of rain could be possible for parts of the area.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories