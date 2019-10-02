  • Showers, storms to bring taste of fall weather Thursday

    PITTSBURGH - Showers and storms will usher in a taste of fall as we head through the day Thursday, and some of the storms could bring damaging wind gusts. 

    Severe Weather Team 11 has been forecasting a dramatic shift in temperatures by the weekend, and the battle of warm and cool air will set the stage for showers and storms. 

    Have the umbrella with you as you head out early Thursday and check the forecast updates often as storms will be developing after lunch into the evening. 

    By Friday, high temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler, and by Saturday morning some areas could wake up to morning low temperatures in the 30s.

