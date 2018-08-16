  • Showers, storms to pop-up through day on Friday

    Several rounds of wet weather will move into the area through the start of the weekend.

    Showers and storms will pop up off and on through the day Friday, with severe storms possible.

    Wind gusts near 60 mph could cause damage, and heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.

    Frequent lightning will also come with any storm that develops.

    The unsettled weather pattern sticks around through Saturday. 

