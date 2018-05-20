  • Showers taper off Sunday; more rain to move in this week

    Updated:

    Showers and storms tapered off with just a lingering shower in a spot or two early Sunday morning.  

    Clouds will decrease by Sunday afternoon and the temperature will be slightly cooler, with a high in the lower to mid 70's across the area. 

    The humidity will be a bit lower and more comfortable. A scattered shower in a spot or two expected on Monday. The next round of widespread showers and storms will move in Tuesday.

