Showers and storms tapered off with just a lingering shower in a spot or two early Sunday morning.
Clouds will decrease by Sunday afternoon and the temperature will be slightly cooler, with a high in the lower to mid 70's across the area.
The humidity will be a bit lower and more comfortable. A scattered shower in a spot or two expected on Monday. The next round of widespread showers and storms will move in Tuesday.
