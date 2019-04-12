PITTSBURGH - Grab your umbrella. It will be a wet afternoon as showers and thunderstorms move through. Temperatures Friday morning will be in the upper 50s with breezy winds. Winds will increase through the morning.
Gusts to 35 mph are possible Friday afternoon. A cold front will sweep through bringing showers and storms later today. The greatest threat for storms will be between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Storms may bring locally heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts and small hail. Lightning is a threat in any storm.
