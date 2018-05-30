  • Showers, thunderstorms developing across area Wednesday

    Showers and thunderstorms will be developing today across our area.

    Some of the storms may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy rainfall and lightning will also be threats. While not everyone will see rain today, it's a good idea to have your umbrella as we'll at least have a chance. Highs will reach the low 80s with humid and breezy conditions. 

    Expect showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight with lows near 70 degrees. 

    STORM TRACKER: Ran moving into the area through Friday

    Thunderstorms will once again build during the day Thursday and Friday with locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding becoming threats as the ground becomes saturated. 

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on any watches or warnings.
     

