On and off showers and thunderstorms at times through Sunday evening.
Really could see a shower or storm at any point in time, but peak time for any thunder will be afternoon and evening.
Total rainfall through Sunday still looks to be 1"-2".
Obviously, any higher amounts in a thunderstorm, are going to cause localized flooding issues.
