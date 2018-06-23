  • Showers, thunderstorms expected through Sunday

    On and off showers and thunderstorms at times through Sunday evening.

    Really could see a shower or storm at any point in time, but peak time for any thunder will be afternoon and evening.  

    Total rainfall through Sunday still looks to be 1"-2".  

    Obviously, any higher amounts in a thunderstorm, are going to cause localized flooding issues.

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updates on wet weather for your area. 

