Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop overnight and into your Tuesday morning commute as a cold front moves through.
You'll need the umbrellas in the Pittsburgh area at least through midday.
The sky should clear and the winds will pick up in the afternoon.
The humidity will decrease so it will feel more comfortable Tuesday evening.
Highs on Tuesday will reach the low 80s. Sunshine will return on Wednesday.
