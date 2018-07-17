  • Showers, thunderstorms expected Tuesday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop overnight and into your Tuesday morning commute as a cold front moves through.

    You'll need the umbrellas in the Pittsburgh area at least through midday.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    The sky should clear and the winds will pick up in the afternoon.

    The humidity will decrease so it will feel more comfortable Tuesday evening. 

    Highs on Tuesday will reach the low 80s. Sunshine will return on Wednesday.  

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories