PITTSBURGH - Grab the umbrella and keep it handy for the next couple days as some unsettled weather approaches.
It will be mild Friday, although not as warm as Thursday, with clouds and breezy conditions ahead of the next system.
Showers arrive during the day Friday, and a few thunderstorms are possible. The severe weather risk is low, with the main concern that any thunderstorm can bring brief downpours and strong gusty winds.
It will be cooler this weekend with a wet start. Most of Easter Sunday should remain dry.
